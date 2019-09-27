Charles "Kevin" Cox Hanahan - Charles "Kevin" Cox, 55, husband of Janet Watson Cox, a retired federal special agent, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Charleston, SC to Charles M. Cox, Jr. and Louise Waples Cox, Kevin was a graduate of Hanahan High School, Class of 1982. Kevin was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed coaching all sports, especially softball. He never knew a stranger and touched the lives of many. As a public servant of the City of Hanahan and Berkeley County, Kevin always had his community at heart. After retirement from the Internal Revenue Service, Kevin enjoyed working alongside his TD Bank Family. Kevin was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart and an amazing son. He was called G-Daddy by his two loving granddaughters, Kaylee and Kinsley Ballentine. What Kevin enjoyed most was his role as a father to his three wonderful daughters, Keri, Chelsea and Ashley. In addition to Janet, his one and only love of 39 years, Kevin is survived by daughters, Keri Ballentine and husband Caleb, Chelsea Cox and Ashley Cox; granddaughters, Kaylee and Kinsley Ballentine and parents, Charles and Louise Cox. The family invites guests to visit on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC, 29406. 843-797-2222. A memorial service will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Hanahan Recreational Department, Field 4 located on Bettis Boat Landing Road. The family asked that guests bring "ball field" chairs to the memorial service to honor Kevin's love for softball. In lieu of flowers, the family will create the Kevin Cox Softball Scholarship Fund to be awarded to a high school senior in Berkeley County. Funds may be donated at a branch of South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation. Online condolences may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019