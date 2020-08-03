Charles Denning Dunn, NC - Charles Lee Denning passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, with family by his side at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Charles was born in Dunn, North Carolina, October 13, 1944 to the late Charles Norwood and Alvis Lee Denning.He is preceded in death by his beloved first wife Becky L. Denning. Charles Lee joined the Navy at the age of 17 and retired as a Chief Engineer after 22 years.He was Navy through and through. He was a devoted husband, a beloved father, and grandfather. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Timothy Cowan officiating. A graveside service will be held 11 am, Saturday August 8, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina with Rev. Michael Byrd officiating. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth Jackson Denning; his sons, Carrol Gene Denning (Chrissy) and Herman Jackson (Julie);his grandchildren Katie Denning (Erik), Amber Jackson, Cole Jackson, and Nicholas Denning;his brother Phillip Denning (Marie); multiple cousins;nieces; nephew;sister-in-law Linda Kay Bass (Paul Bass), who were more like a brother and sister; and his many friends over the years. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Charles Lee was fortunate enough to have married two wonderful women in his life, that lasted for more than 50 years between the two. This created a loving expanded family, that will carry on through life to support each other. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and taking the grandchildren to various theme parks during their younger years. The later years of his life's adventures were his passion for flying with the Airplane Gang and their annual trip to the air show in Florida, his motorcycle group of guys, and his trip to the west coast on his motorcycle. To our family, he had a set of rules to live by... Don't cheat, steal, or lie. There was no denying where you stood with Charles. What he had to say, he said directly to you. Linda Kay always said, "Charles wanted to be Large and in Charge". For the most part he was, but he was aTeddy Bear inside. He never wanted to be alone, and that was how it was 'til his passing. He will be loved and missed every day and especially at his favorite time of the Year, "Christmas". Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
