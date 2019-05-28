Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Baker Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hickory Funeral Home 1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE Hickory , NC 28602 (828)-322-3010 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles E. Baker, Sr. CHARLESTON - Charles (Buddy) Edward Baker, Sr., age 75 died on May 25, 2019, at Trinity Village in Hickory, N.C. surrounded by loved ones and the amazing staff in their memory care unit. Buddy was born July 7, 1943, in Welch, West Virginia to Dock and Ola (Adkins) Baker Webb. He was one of 8 children. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. Buddy had a hard upbringing and was determined to make more out of his own life. He moved to Charleston, S.C. in 1965 and purchased his first piece of property. From there he resided in Charleston for the next 50 plus years of his life until his health took him back to Hickory, N.C. During this time he became the father to three amazing children, (Shelley, Sonia & C.J.) all born in Charleston, S.C. who later blessed him with 7 grandsons and 1 great-grandson. Buddy worked hard and lived life to the fullest. He was one that always wanted to be able to provide the best that he could for his family. He was known to love with his whole heart and by family to be the most complimentary person one would ever meet. Over the years Buddy and his family became members of and attended Folly Beach Baptist Church on Folly Beach, S.C. Buddy was known for his love of singing old hymns and participating in the many wonderful potluck suppers! Buddy joined the Electrical Union in 1968 and was a member for the remainder of his life. In 2018 he was recognized for his 50 years of service and dedication to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. During this time, with his family by his side he also started his own business, Electrical Service Company, which he owned and operated for over 25 years. He was also a blessed residential and commercial real estate owner over the years. Buddy is survived by his sister, Ann Falls (Earl) of Hickory, N.C.; his only son, Charles (C.J.) Edward Baker, Jr. (Nicole) of Charleston, S.C., his daughter Shelley Baker Hughes (Tommy) of Hickory, N.C. and Sonia Leigh Baker of Charleston, S.C.; 7 grandsons, Joshua L. Null (Brittany), Dallas L. Hughes, Austin T. Hughes, Cooper E. Baker, Braxton Edward Stapleton, Cohen E. Baker and Collier E. Baker; and 1 great-grandson, Brycen C. Null. The family will receive friends on June 1st at 10:30am, at Hickory Funeral Home, Hickory, N.C. followed by a service at 11:30am. The burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Buddy's name to the to help fund critical diabetes research, education and awareness programs. PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 You may also donate via phone by calling (800)342-2383. We all love you Daddy! Fly high Superman! Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at



Hickory Funeral Home
Hickory , NC
(828) 322-3010

