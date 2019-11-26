In Loving Memory Of CHARLES E. GRANT November 27, 1961~August 8, 1999 "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" We were not beside you, Darling to hear your last faint sign or to hear you whisper one loving word or even say goodbye. We do not know what happened and that we'll never know. But we know that our Heavenly Father must have willed it so. They say time heals a broken heart but that's not always true, for 20 long years have passed and our heart still aches for you. Loving you always, your Mother Martha Harris and Siblings.

