Charles Edward Fleming

Charles Edward Fleming Obituary
Charles Edward Fleming MT. PLEASANT - Charles Edward Fleming, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on 4/24/2020. Born on June 19, 1965, the son of the late Joseph L. Fleming, Sr. and Dolores S. Fleming. Charlie had a love of camping, boating, motorcycling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He always had a smile on his face and a hand to lend. To say he was loved and will be missed by many is an understatement. He is survived by his wife, Angela C. Fleming; daughter, Amanda N. Cain (Matt); grandchildren, Caleb Davis and Luke Cain; siblings, Cheryl F. Johnson (Jack), Barbara F. Thibodeaux, Joseph F. Fleming, Jr., and David L. Fleming and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Martha F. Thompson (Steve), and Randy A. Fleming. The family wishes to express special thanks to family and friends who have been so supportive during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at Donate.lovetotherescue.org. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
