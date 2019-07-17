Charles "Chuck" Edward Hope, Jr. BONNEAU, SC - Charles "Chuck" Edward Hope Jr. Entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 13, 2019. An electrician for many years and loved to fish, Chuck was a simple, humble man. He was always willing to help a friend or loved one in need and was a beloved fiance, father, son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He is survived by his fiance' Karen McEuen, his son Austin Hope, (Caroline), step-son Christopher Campbell, stepdaughters Paris and Rebecca Taylor, a granddaughter Rosaleigh and his mother Deborah Wingo. Service to be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Simplicity in North Charleston. Donations can be made before or after the service to his uncle, Micheal. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019