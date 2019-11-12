Charles Pritchard N. CHARLESTON - On Friday November 8, 2019 Charles Pritchard, husband of Mary Pritchard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He retired from the Air Force as a MSGT after a 21 year career. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 67 years,, Mary Pritchard; 2 daughters, Dianne Clough (Kermit) Barbara Jessup (Tim), 3 grandchildren, Tina Hunt, Crystal O'Dell, Mark Jessup (Victoria); 4 great-grandchildren,Brent Keefer, Peyton Hunt, Hailey O'Dell and Jackson O'Dell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Gussie Pritchard; his Brother Willie T Pritchard, 2 sisters Betty Thomas and Sandra Grove, and his granddaughter Amanda Holbrook (Jimmie). His Memorial Service is at 2:00 PM, Saturday November 23, 2019 at Portside Baptist Church in North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019