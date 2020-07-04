Charles Edward Rogers, Jr. Charleston - Charles Edward Rogers, Jr. passed away on June 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norine Limehouse Rogers and Charles E. Rogers, Sr.. He attended James Island High School before serving in the US Army from 1969 to 1971. After a long career in the telecommunication business, Charles retired from the International Sales Division of Sprint Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia in 2005. He is survived by his brother, Chris Rogers (Debra). A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston, South Carolina 29406, 843-722-2555, www.palmettocs.com
