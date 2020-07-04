1/
Charles Edward Rogers Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Rogers, Jr. Charleston - Charles Edward Rogers, Jr. passed away on June 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norine Limehouse Rogers and Charles E. Rogers, Sr.. He attended James Island High School before serving in the US Army from 1969 to 1971. After a long career in the telecommunication business, Charles retired from the International Sales Division of Sprint Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia in 2005. He is survived by his brother, Chris Rogers (Debra). A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave., North Charleston, South Carolina 29406, 843-722-2555, www.palmettocs.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved