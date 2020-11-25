Charles Edwin Menefee, Jr. PLANTATION, FL - Charles Edwin MENEFEE Jr., age 90, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Plantation, Florida. "Charlie", the oldest son of Charles Edwin Menefee and Frances Ravenel Prioleau, was born on June 21, 1930 in Morganton, NC. After attending Woodberry Forest School, University of Virginia, and College of Charleston, he enrolled in Navy flight training, earning both his wings as a Naval Aviator "Brown Shoe" and our beautiful mother's hand in marriage in 1952. He served with VF-173 "Jesters" as a fighter pilot, highlighted by a round-the-world deployment on the USS Wasp CV-18. After his last carrier trap, Charlie hung up his flight suit, moved his young family back to Charleston and joined The Robinson-Humphrey Co., enjoying a long and distinguished career in the securities industry, where he was known for his astute investment advice and management, retiring in 1992. He was an active member and held leadership positions with a number of different organizations, including The Charleston Museum, The Joanna Foundation, The Society of Cincinnati, The Society of Colonial Wars of the State of South Carolina, The South Carolina Society, St. James, Goose Creek, The Huguenot Society of South Carolina, Carolina Yacht Club, and Sea Island Yacht Club. As a well-read individual and traveler, Charlie never tired of learning, with he and our mother traveling around the world to experience many old and new cultures and civilizations. Charlie's sparkling eyes and devilish giggle won him many friends no matter where he was or what occasion. There are so many incredible memories with Charlie, including countless boating and fishing trips on the North Edisto, Leadenwah and Folly River; anchored off Deveaux Bank and Privateers, surf fishing at Ocracoke and countless oyster roasts at Yaupon. Second only to his zest for life, Charlie's incredible ability to listen to his family, friends, and clients was what earned him awe and respect from everyone he encountered. After the death of his wife, Lisa, in 2012, Charlie continued his passion for travel and culture with his companion, Marilyn Johnston of Plantation, FL. Charlie is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lisa VanLear Paul of Charleston, and his mother and father, Charles Edwin Menefee and Frances Ravenel Prioleau. He is survived by his four children, Charles Edwin Menefee, III and his wife, Lois Perry of Charlottesville, VA, Lisa VanLear Menefee and her husband, Anderson Cromer of Winston-Salem, NC, John Frederick Menefee and his wife, Helen Maddox Menefee of Decatur, GA, and Ford Prioleau Menefee and his wife, Deidre Powell Menefee of Wadmalaw Island, SC; sister, Frances Weeks of Cohasset, MA, and brother, Edward Frost Menefee of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, John Frederick Menefee, Jr. of Decatur, GA, Emma Chisholm Marsh of Winston-Salem, NC, Helen Grant Menefee of Los Angeles, CA., and Ford Prioleau Menefee, Jr. of Wadmalaw Island, SC, and his great-grandson, Bennett Quinton Jones of Atlanta, GA. The entire family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support received since Dad's passing. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff at Five Star Premier Residences of Plantation, and to his wonderful and devoted personal caregivers. There will be a memorial service in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. James, Goose Creek, PO Box 1701, Charleston, SC 29402 or to The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
