James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
Charles Morris
Charles Espy Morris Charleston - Charles Espy Morris, 72, husband of Sela Dale Bilton Morris, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 23, 2020. Charles graduated from Murray Vocational High School in 1967 and served two years in the US Army in Okinawa. He was a retired master carpenter and restored old homes in Charleston. He was predeceased by his mother, Rhoda Ann (Thomas) Fosberry; father, Cecil Espy Morris and step-father, Henry T. Fosberry. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Dale, is his son, Jeffrey Charles; daughter, Melissa Anne Roland (husband, Scott); grandson, Justin Rain Morris; grand-daughter, Brooke; grandsons, Scotty and Shane; sisters, Elizabeth Marshall, Cecil Bardet; brother, Ralph A. Morris and many nieces and nephews. Family will gather privately to honor and celebrate Charles' life on March 28, 2020. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, c/o memorial gifts, 39 Broadway, Ste. 2700, New York, NY 10006, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or to the , 5300 Rivers Ave, Ste. 2 North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 28, 2020
