Charles F. Beam, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Charles Fitzhugh Beam, Jr., Ph.D., 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Sallie Baker Beam passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The family will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 Highway 17 N, Mt. Pleasant at 4:00 pm. Interment will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Crouse, North Carolina at 3:00 pm. Charles was born September 24, 1940 in New York, New York, son of the late Charles Fitzhugh Beam and the late Moye Isabelle Heafner Beam. He was a Professor Emeritus in the Chemistry Department with the College of Charleston. Dr. Beam earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the City College of the City University of New York in 1963 and received his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland in 1970. Dr. Beam started his career in teaching and research of chemistry at Newberry College from 1972-1982. Dr. Beam and Dr. Dan Antoin (USC-Columbia) were highly involved in the establishment of the South Carolina Academy of Science (SCAS) in 1980. In 1982, Dr. Beam relocated to Charleston, South Carolina to take a professor position at the College of Charleston where he worked the remaining of his career until 2012. Dr. Beam's talent and commitment to his profession was recognized through his peers and others through a number of honors and accolades for these accomplishments: Distinguished Research Award at College of Charleston (1990); Elected to membership of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, College of Charleston Chapter (1991); South Carolina Section of the American Chemical Society- Chemist of the Year Award (2000); Outstanding Achievement Award of the School of Sciences and Mathematics, College of Charleston (2000); Admission to The Royal Society of Chemistry (2001); Governor's Award for Excellence in Scientific Awareness (2003) and American Chemical Society Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Research (2006). He was humbled and thrilled by these acknowledgements but was especially proud of the 165 undergraduate research students that he mentored along his career. Dr. Beam and his students published 101 papers in academic journals. Upon his retirement, Dr. Beam donated nearly 1000 unique compounds from his work as an organic chemist to the South Carolina Compound Library at the Medical University of South Carolina to be further explored as candidates for drug discovery. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sallie Beam of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Charles Paul Beam of Columbia, SC and John Aaron Beam (Parke) of Charleston, SC; sister, Gwen Ouellette (Andre) of Somerville, NJ; grandson, Nolan Spradley Beam; and special cousin, Kay Beam Lynes of Rock Hill, SC.



