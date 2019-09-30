Charles Fitzhugh Beam, Jr. Ph.D. Mt. Pleasant - The family of Charles F. Beam, Jr. Ph.D., will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 Highway 17 N, Mt. Pleasant at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends at Warlick Funeral Home, 125 Dave Warlick Drive, Lincolnton, NC on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Interment will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Crouse, North Carolina at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation at . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019