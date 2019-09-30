Charles Fitzhugh Beam Ph.D. Jr.

  • "Our love, sympathy and prayers for comfort to all of you...."
    - Ron and Ruthie Padgett
  • "Sallie, Rita and I were so sorry to learn of Charle's..."
    - Henrh Donato
  • "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family. Chuck was a..."
    - Ted Helms
  • "We are so sorry to hear of your loss. You were special..."
    - Sharon Robles
  • "Nick, Maggie and I send all of our love and deepest..."
    - Tish Lynn
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
2107 North Highway 17
Mount Pleasant, SC
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Pleasant Grove Church Road
Crouse, NC
Charles Fitzhugh Beam, Jr. Ph.D. Mt. Pleasant - The family of Charles F. Beam, Jr. Ph.D., will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 Highway 17 N, Mt. Pleasant at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends at Warlick Funeral Home, 125 Dave Warlick Drive, Lincolnton, NC on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Interment will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Crouse, North Carolina at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation at . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
