Charles Frank Cunningham, Sr. N. Charleston - Charles Frank Cunningham, Sr. 80, husband of Joyce Anne Hardwick Cunningham, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Bon Secours Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston. Mr. Cunningham was born February 6, 1939, in McColl, a son of the late Forrest Frank Cunningham and Rena Blanche Phillips Cunningham. Mr. Cunningham grew up in Georgetown and graduated Winyah High School in 1958. He served in the US Navy as a Third Class Petty Officer and was an Aviation Structural Mechanic. Mr. Cunningham was a member of Doorway Baptist Church of North Charleston where he served as a deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was an avid bowler, Gardner, love traveling and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and was an RA Leader. Mr. Cunningham was extremely devoted to his Southern Baptist Faith and was a Born Again Christian. He was a Faithful husband, devoted father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cunningham was predeceased by: a sister, Mary Ann Cunningham Payne and a brother, John F. Cunningham, Jr.. Surviving are: his wife of North Charleston, three sons, Charles "Chuck" F. Cunningham, Jr. (Sarah) of N. Charleston, Steven Russell Cunningham (Lisa Gail) of Lexington and William Eric Cunningham (Jennifer) of N. Charleston; a brother, Sammy J. Cunningham (Dorothy) of Georgetown; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be two o'clock Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Summey. Burial will follow in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens in Georgetown. The family will receive friends in the Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home prior to the service May 13, 2019, from one until two o'clock. The Family suggests memorial to: , 2451 Crystal Dr. #900, Arlington, VA 22202 or Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418. Please sign a guestbook at www.mayerfuneralhome.com. The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 11, 2019