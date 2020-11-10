1/
Charles Franklin Spence Jr.
Charles Franklin Spence, Jr. CHARLESTON - Charles Franklin Spence, Jr., 83, of Charleston South Carolina, died August 04, 2020 in N. Charleston. He is a former resident of Johns Island, SC. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 14 November 2020 at 2pm at the North Charleston Church of Christ 8415 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck's memory may be sent to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
