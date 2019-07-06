Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
Charles Frederick Gilmer, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Charles Frederick Gilmer, Jr., 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Jean McDonald Gilmer, died Friday, June 28, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends Saturday in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 9:00 am until time of the service. A reception will be held at VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC 29451. Chuck was born April 30, 1935, in Abington, Pennsylvania, son of the late Charles Frederick Gilmer, Sr. and the late Edith Adams Gilmer. He served in the United States Air Force, Air Force Reserves and the Air National Guard for twelve years. Chuck retired from Storz Instruments and worked part-time for 5 years after he retired for Crestpoint Management, all in medical sales. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jean M. Gilmer; five children, Kimberly Reeves (Donnie) of Dacula, GA, Pamela Kachmar (Charles) of Lilburn, GA, Gary Gilmer (Erin) of Appling, GA, Chad McDonald (Joan) of Charleston, SC, and Cary McDonald (Deanna) of Wando, SC; brother John Gilmer (Anni) of Columbus, NJ, and eight grandchildren. Memorials may be made to VFW Post 3137, P.O. Box 185, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 7, 2019
