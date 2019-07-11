Charles Frederick Gilmer, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The Memorial Service for Charles Frederick Gilmer, Jr. will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. A reception will be held following the service at the VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC 29451. The family will receive friends Saturday in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 9:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to VFW Post 3137, P.O. Box 185, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019