Charles Frederick Gilmer Jr.

Guest Book
  • "So Sorry Prayers to All"
    - Patricia Johnson
  • "I had the pleasure of working with Chuck for many years at..."
    - Howard Lewis
  • "So sorry for your loss. Chuck will be missed. He always had..."
    - Carolyn Graves
  • "Our sincere sympathy to the family and friends. We are so..."
    - Cathy and Ronnel Whitaker
  • "Chuck was a great man and we regret that we didn't have an..."
    - Fred Timmons
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Charles Frederick Gilmer, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The Memorial Service for Charles Frederick Gilmer, Jr. will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. A reception will be held following the service at the VFW Post 3137, 1004 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC 29451. The family will receive friends Saturday in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 9:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to VFW Post 3137, P.O. Box 185, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
