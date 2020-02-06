|
Charles G. Shine THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS OF THE CHARLESTON, SC ALUMNI CHAPTER OF KAPPA ALPHA PSI FRATERNITY, INC: are invited to assemble at 5:45 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Johns Reformed Episcopal Church, 91 Anson Street, Charleston to conduct the Open Memorial Service of our late Brother and Past Polemarch Charles G. Shine. Fellow Chapters and visiting Brothers are invited. By Order Of: Kelvin B. Williams Polemarch Louis D. Heyward, Sr. Keeper of Records
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020