Charles George Shine

Charles George Shine Obituary
Charles George Shine Charleston - Charles G. Shine of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Thelma E. Shine, father of Charles (Yolanda) Shine, Lisa S. (John) King, Helene S. (Robert) Goetz of Blacksburg, VA and Stephen (Iesha) Shine, the brother of Thelma S. Lampkin, Beverly S. Fairley (Robert),and Levi Vincent Shine (Arylene). Charles Shine (82) was a retired United States Postmaster - East Bay Station employee for over thirty plus years. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc.,4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
