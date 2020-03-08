Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Gordon Obituary
Charles Gordon Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Charles Lamar Gordon are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6567 Caddin Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6567 Caddin Road, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mr. Gordon is survived by his mother, Anna Gordon; children, Ebone Gordon-Mungin, Rodney Chaplin, Charles D. Gordon, Tamara Gordon and Caleb J. Gordon; siblings, Ezekiel Gordon, Jr., Reverend Dr. Joann G. Summers and Janie Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ezekiel Gordon, Sr. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now