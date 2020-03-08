|
Charles Gordon Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Charles Lamar Gordon are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6567 Caddin Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6567 Caddin Road, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mr. Gordon is survived by his mother, Anna Gordon; children, Ebone Gordon-Mungin, Rodney Chaplin, Charles D. Gordon, Tamara Gordon and Caleb J. Gordon; siblings, Ezekiel Gordon, Jr., Reverend Dr. Joann G. Summers and Janie Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ezekiel Gordon, Sr.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020