Charles Greye Whitaker Summerville - Charles Greye Whitaker, 33, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Yagman officiating. Charles was born on December 16, 1986, in Charleston, a son of Charles "Chuck" Kenneth and Lois Marie Smith Whitaker. He was a pressure washer with Superior Wash and a member of First United Methodist Church of Harleyville. He was a loving father, son, enjoyed playing his guitar and playing sports at Holly Hill Academy. Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people through his organ donation. Surviving is his daughter, Sophia Grace Whitaker, Harleyville; fiance, Sarah Sovak, Summerville; his parents, Chuck and Lois Smith Whitaker, Harleyville; a brother, Matthew L. (April) Miller, St. George; and a sister, Hannah R. (Brett) Braden, St. George; nephews and nieces, Gavin Miller, Kamille Miller, Hayden Stephens and Madelyn Braden. Memorials may be made to Sharing Hope, 3950 Faber Place Drive, #400, North Charleston, SC 29405 or Limestone Baptist Church, 1890 East Main Street, Dorchester, SC 29437. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.