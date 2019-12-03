|
Charles Henry Drayton, III CHARLESTON - Charles Henry Drayton III departed this life for eternal peace on Monday, December 2, 2019 at age 101. His memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 in Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 10:30 a.m. with a reception following. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Charlie was born September 26, 1918 in Charleston, SC, the son of Emily Appleton Beatty and Charles Henry Drayton, Jr. He graduated from Episcopal High School and attended the University of Virginia for one year before transferring to the College of Charleston when his father became ill. It was at the College where he met Mary Gregorie Jervey to whom he was married for 64 years. Charlie was an outstanding athlete and particularly excelled in tennis, winning many local and state tournaments. He served in WWII and the Korean War before retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Commander. Charlie then returned to Charleston where he became a Division Manager of the Prudential Insurance Co. He and Mary enjoyed living at Seabrook Island for 20 years before moving into the expanded Bishop Gadsden community in 1999. Charlie was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his brother, Frank; and his son-in-law, Garnett Nelson. He is survived by his three children: Molly Osteen and her husband Monty of Augusta, GA; Anne Nelson of Montpelier, VA; and Chad Drayton and his wife Julia of Charleston, SC; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Charles Henry Drayton III Preservation Endowment Fund at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414-7105 or Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund or the Employee Appreciation Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019