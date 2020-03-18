Home

More Obituaries for Charles Holloway
Charles Holloway

Charles Holloway Obituary
Charles Holloway Charleston - A private Celebration of Life service will be held for Mr. Charles Holloway, Sr., 87, at 11:00am Friday, March 20, 2020. Military Honors services will follow on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, S.C. The family ask in lieu of flowers that you make a contribution to the . The family of Mr. Holloway would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the outpouring sympathy during their time of bereavement. King Funeral Home of Concord, N.C. and Pageland S.C. is serving the Holloway family. www.KingFuneralHomes.com (843)672-6033. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
