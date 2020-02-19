|
|
Charles Joseph Stoll, Jr. Goose Creek - On Saturday, February 15, 2020, Charles Joseph Stoll Jr., loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, suddenly passed away at the age of 52. Charles was born on August 27, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Charles Joseph Stoll and Marlene Kahilu (Burns) Stoll. He married Glenda Patricia Austin on June 20, 1992 and together they raised three beautiful daughters Chelsey Nicole, Bridgette Noel, and Kyleigh Rae. He was a very proud "Pops" to his granddaughter Kalanie Valentine. As they journeyed through life they made many great memories together. Charles grew up in the Charleston area, but chose Goose Creek to raise a family. His business, Charles Stoll Construction, LLC, was established in 1999 and still thrives today. His legacy will continue. He was a humble, kind hearted, gentle and generous old soul. He included everyone he loved in everything he did. Including his entourage. Charles was a man of God. He believed that his faith carried him through every challenge. His love for family and friends had no bounds. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and mentor. With all the lives Charles touched he will never be forgotten. He was not only a great father to his own daughters, but the best "girl dad" to many more. May God bless us all and may he grant us peace and understanding during this sad time. Thank you God for the time we shared with him. We will always miss him. Aloha Oe sweet man. Until we meet again. His father, Charles Joseph Stoll, and his nephew, William Jay Hippenstiel, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Glenda, his three daughters, Chelsey, Bridgette, Kyleigh, and granddaughter Kalanie, his mother, Marlene, his siblings Joy ("Bunky"), Kenny (Melody), Kanoe, Olivia (Mark), Carolyn (Anthony), and Lance, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on February 22 at Carolina Memorial, with interment to follow. All are welcome to join us inside after the services for refreshments. Flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020