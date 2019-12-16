|
Charles Kenneth Brandt, Sr. Charleston - Charles Kenneth Brandt, Sr., 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Susanne Haberkost Brandt entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 14, 2019. His Funeral Service with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held at the graveside Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Kenneth was born May 5, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late August Henry Brandt, Sr. and Rebecca Orvin Brandt. He was U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Bellsouth. He was a Past Master of Strict Observance Lodge #73 and served as Senior Grand Deacon at the South Carolina Grand Lodge and was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He cherished the lifetime of memories made with his wife Susanne and the family they raised together. He loved his family and missed the many dogs that brought him joy in his life. He is survived by his daughter, Susanne B. Fagan (Blake) of Charleston, SC; two sons, Charles 'Bubba' Kenneth Brandt, Jr of Charleston, SC and Michael Allen Brandt (Britta) of Ridgeville, SC; seven grandchildren, Blake Matthew Fagan, III (Katerina), Anna Marie Fagan Baal (Joshua), Kyle Kenneth Fagan (Jessica), Hailey Elizabeth Brandt, Amber Lee Holland (Matthew), Cidney Ann Barnett, Madison Jo Barnett, great-granddaughters, Karaline, Kayleigh, Olivia and Seren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019