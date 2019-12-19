Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
604 Fort Johnson Road
James Island, SC
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
604 Fort Johnson Road
James Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kenneth Brandt Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Kenneth Brandt Sr. Obituary
Charles Kenneth Brandt, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service with Military Honors and Masonic Rites for Charles Kenneth Brandt, Sr., will be held at the graveside Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -