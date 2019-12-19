|
Charles Kenneth Brandt, Sr. Charleston - The Funeral Service with Military Honors and Masonic Rites for Charles Kenneth Brandt, Sr., will be held at the graveside Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019