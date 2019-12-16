|
Charles Lee Lassiter CHARLESTON - Charles Lee Lassiter, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Linda Lorraine Petit Lassiter entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 15, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. . His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Entombment at Carolina Memorial Park will be Private. Charles was born December 27, 1941 in Florence, South Carolina, son of the late Frank Lee Lassiter and Elma Tice Lassiter. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard and kept himself busy being a husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda Petit Lassiter; daughter, Nicole Lee Wolpert (Bill); son, Jon David Lassiter (Shelley); two grandchildren, Taylor Lee Jarrett, Raegan Elizabeth Lassiter; sister, Annie Lassiter; He was also survived by his beloved beagle Jethro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019