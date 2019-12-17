|
|
Charles Lee Lassiter Charleston - The family of Charles Lee Lassiter will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. . His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Entombment at Carolina Memorial Park will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019