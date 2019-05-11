Charles Lee Lominac N. Charleston - Charles Lee Lominac, 88, of North Charleston, the husband of Jacqueline Lee Tompkins Lominac, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A lifetime resident of North Charleston, Charlie was born on August 14, 1930. He graduated from Chicora High School in 1949 where he was a star athlete. Charlie led the Cooper River Blue Devils to victory in the 1948 Peanut Bowl and was selected to play in the 1948 Shrine Bowl. For all his greatness on the football field and basketball court, he excelled at baseball as a pitcher. Charlie briefly attended Newberry College. Upon returning home, he went to work at General Asbestos and Rubber Company. It was during this time that he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Unfortunately, he injured his arm at training camp and returned home. Thereafter, Charlie played summer league baseball for several seasons. Charlie continued his love of sports by coaching at Garrett High School and several youth teams. He was a volunteer usher for many years at the Citadel football and basketball games. Charlie loved discussing Gamecock football. He married his high school sweetheart, Jackie, on January 19, 1952. He and Jackie had 67 wonderful years of marriage. He served in the US Army Reserves during the Korean War. Charlie worked at the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company from 1952 to 1966. In 1966 he began employment at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in Shop 38 as a machinist marine. He retired from the Shipyard in 1993 after 27+ years. Not one to be idle, Charlie worked part-time at National Car Rental until 2016. He was a Mason achieving lifetime status as a member of Hammerton Lodge #332. Charlie was a Shriner and member of Omar Shrine Temple. He was a lifelong Episcopalian, first as a member of St. Peter's by the Sea and then The Church of the Good Shepherd. In addition to Jackie, he is survived by his three children: Nanette Roberts (Bob) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Charles Richard Lominac of Summerville, SC, and Rhonda Lee Toole (Stephen) of Ravenel, SC. grandchildren: Maureen Roberts-Graham (Josh), Fort Mill, SC, Robbie Roberts (Hanna) of North Charleston, SC, Charles Norman Toole, Talent, OR, Alexander Lee Toole, Ravenel, SC, and Peyton Decker Lominac, Bluffton, SC. brother: Gerald Lominac (Pam) of Pawleys Island, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Edith Lominac, and his sister, Betty Anne Madray. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Flowers are welcomed or a memorial may be made to the Shriners' Children Hospitals, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary