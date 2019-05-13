|
Charles Lee Lominac N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Charles Lee Lominac will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Flowers are welcomed or a memorial may be made to the Shriners' Children Hospitals, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 14, 2019