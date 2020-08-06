Charles Leonard Shuler Holly Hill, SC - Charles Leonard Shuler, 94, of the Providence Community, entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Providence United Methodist Church cemetery, 4833 Old State Road, Holly Hill, S.C. (Providence Community). Service will be conducted by Reverend Justin Ritter and Reverend Terry Martin. The family requests that we follow COVID-19 protocols by social distancing and wearing masks. Charles was born on October 15, 1925, the son of the late, Jasper (Jack) L. and Thelma S. Shuler. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Charles L. (Charlie) Shuler, Jr. He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Sue Weathers Shuler; a daughter, Susan Shuler Shuler (Dave); son, Jasper W. (Jack) Shuler, (Susan); daughter-in-law, Robin Shuler Chinners: grandsons, Dr. Marshall J. Shuler (Amanda), Charles David Shuler, William R. Collier, Wesley R. Collier, (Kalyn) granddaughters, Meredith S. Prescott (Heath), Mary Auburn S. Whitney (Blake), Bess P. Shuler, and great-grandchildren, Milly Prescott, Marley Prescott, Fritz Shuler, and Myers Collier. Memorials can be made to Providence United Methodist Church c/o Frankie Dantzler, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
