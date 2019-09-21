Charles Lindbergh Wallace

Guest Book
Obituary
Charles Lindbergh Wallace LAWRENCEVILLE, GA -Charles Lindbergh "Jack" Wallace, age 91 of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens (1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC). Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019
