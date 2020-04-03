|
|
Charles Loney Fayetteville, NC - It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Retired Sgm Charles Loney age, 80, of Fayetteville, NC. He departed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM at The Low Country Mortuary in North Charleston, SC. A private memorial and burial will follow. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Juanita Loney; daughters, Tiffany Daniel (Victor), Chiffon Williams, Cynthia Rollins; sisters, Dorothy Bradham, Tina Christie (Smilie), Albertha Haynesworth (John); brother, Billy Daisey (Annette); five grandsons; Harrison Daniel, Jackson Daniel, Dylan Williams, Wesley Rollins and Tyson Rollins; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 4, 2020