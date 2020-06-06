Charles Lyman Bates Daniel Island - Charles Lyman Bates Sr., 91, husband of the late Jean Weber Bates, of Daniel Island, peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. Mr. Bates was born on February 2, 1929 in Elkin, N.C., son of Myrl Roberson Bates and McCoy Robert Bates. After graduating from Spartanburg High School in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After departure he attended Clemson University and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He and Jean, his wife of 54 years, moved to Charlotte, N.C. in 1954 to join A.G. O'Dell, Jr. and Associates for eight years followed by two years with J.E.Sirrine in Greenville where he completed architectural projects including the Charlotte Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium, LittleJohn Coliseum at Clemson University, St. Francis Hospital and the Greenville News/Piedmont Newspaper in Greenville. A leap of faith took Mr. Bates, wife Jean and their family of eight children to Hilton Head Island to open Bates Associates Architects/ Planners in 1966. With over 327 design projects during his 16 years on Hilton Head, Bates and his design team's notable projects included the Hyatt Hotel in Palmetto Dunes (currently Marriott), numerous condominium projects, Hilton Head Airport, and others during this time. Of special pride were architectural designs for over 200 homes on Hilton Head, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Charleston. Bates was a member of the American Institute of Architects, S.C. Chapter of AIA, Construction Specification Institute(CSI), and Minerets-Scholastic Architectural Society. Mr. Bates and his family were members of Christ Church in Mt. Pleasant. He was an accomplished architect but most of all a dedicated and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved his family above all else, with golf and Clemson football a distant second. A private memorial service and burial for family members will be held at Christ Church Columbarium with interment to follow. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Mr. Bates was predeceased by wife Jean Weber Bates and daughter Candice Bates-Quinn. Surviving are five daughters, Toni Bates of Mt. Pleasant, Jamie and husband Forrest Adair of Clinton, Melisa Bates and Carey Scott of Daniel Island, Marla and husband Kevin Garrison of Daniel Island, Artina and husband Jeff Sandlin of Canton, Ga.; two sons, Chuck and wife Suzanne Bates of Wadmalaw, and Chris and wife Rhonda Bates, of Awendaw; 17 grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2304 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.