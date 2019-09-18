|
Charles M. Robinson Summerville - 1949 Vanderbilt Track Athlete of the Year wins his final race: Charles Morgan Robinson, age 90, of Summerville, died at home on September 17, 2019 with his beloved wife of 64 years, Janice, by his side. Born on April 12, 1929 in Evanston, Illinois to Hugh and Edna Robinson, Charlie was a die-hard Cubs fan his entire life. His family moved to Lebanon, Tennessee where he grew up on a family farm and later graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1951. During his years at Vanderbilt, he was named track athlete of the year after nearly winning a race against Kentucky with a broken leg. This feat represents the determination he demonstrated in all aspects of his life personally, professionally, and spiritually. He served as an elder at the Essex Village Church of Christ in Charleston for 20 years. Before retiring in 1993, Charlie served as the Director of the Computer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, writing, teaching, fishing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Summerville Church of Christ. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, P.O. Box 339, Duncan SC 29334. He is survived by his wife, Janice Jenkins Robinson, sons Hugh Robinson (Jenny) of Summerville, SC, Art Robinson (Jane) of Peachtree Corners, GA, Russ Robinson (Tracy) of Madison, FL, daughter Amy Jo Robinson Perry (Lance) of Chattanooga, TN, grandchildren: Kevin Robinson, Ryan Robinson, Kurtis Robinson, Casey Robinson, Colin Robinson, Caroline George, Jake Perry, Bailey Robinson, Tucker Perry, Katie Robinson, and the late Will Perry. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Hannah, Sarah, Rebecca, Wesley, Leah, Bennett, Annabeth, Raynah, and Mason.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019