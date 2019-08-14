Charles Melvin Hiers N. Charleston - Charles "Charlie" Melvin Hiers, 75, of North Charleston, SC, husband of Jo Anne Graham Hiers went home Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after a long battle with bladder cancer and then complications. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Portside Baptist Church with a Masonic Service at 6:30 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. North Area Chapel. Charles was born May 9, 1944 in Colleton County, SC, son of the late William Oliver Hiers and the late Verna Marie Walden Hiers. He was an active member of Portside Baptist Church, choir member and held other positions throughout the years. He was a member of Omar Shrine and lifetime member of the NRA, Secession Camp #4, Sons of Confederate Veterans and member of the order of Confederate Rose. Charlie was an active member of H. L. Hunley Submarine 17 year volunteer as tour guide. He was also a life member of Hammerton Lodge 332. Throughout his illness always thought positive by keeping three goals in mind: get back to Church and Choir; drive his truck and doing tours for the Hunley. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Hiers; two sisters, Sharon Kinard (Coyle) of North Charleston, SC, Jan Wise (Jim); numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 and/or Friends of The Hunley, 1250 Supply St., North Charleston, SC 29405 and/or Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019