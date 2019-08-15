Charles Melvin Hiers N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Charles "Charlie" Melvin Hiers will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Portside Baptist Church with a Masonic Service at 6:30 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. North Area Chapel. Memorials may be made to Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 and/or Friends of The Hunley, 1250 Supply St., North Charleston, SC 29405 and/or Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019