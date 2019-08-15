Charles Melvin Hiers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Melvin Hiers.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Melvin Hiers N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Charles "Charlie" Melvin Hiers will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will also receive friends Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Portside Baptist Church with a Masonic Service at 6:30 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. North Area Chapel. Memorials may be made to Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 and/or Friends of The Hunley, 1250 Supply St., North Charleston, SC 29405 and/or Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.