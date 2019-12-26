|
Charles Mitchell Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Charles Mitchell are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Mitchell Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Kathy Palmer Mitchell; children, Charles Palmer, Tranell Palmer, Tranetta Palmer and Montez Mitchell; siblings, Geneva Mitchell-Bragg, Robbie Mitchell, McArthur Mitchell, Linda Mitchell, Denning Mitchell and Russell Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019