Charles Mitchell Brooks N. CHARLESTON - Charles Mitchell Brooks, 73, of North Charleston, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Roper Hospital. Born July 23, 1946 in Geneva, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Sarah V. Brooks. Mitch grew up in a military family and was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. In 1993, he retired as a Shipfitter from Shop 11 at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his moped, and cheering on Tom Brady. He was a man of few words, but you knew where he stood. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Paula Brooks; his daughters: Lynn (JB), Vicky (Phil), and Katie; nine grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Arnold Nesbitt. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Michael Brooks; sister, Gloria Nesbitt; and daughter, Michelle Furman. He leaves behind family and many friends who will miss him dearly. Arrangements are being handled by Charleston Cremation Center, LLC of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion, Post 166 sent to PO Box 147, Goose Creek, SC 29445 named in memory of Mitch Brooks. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.