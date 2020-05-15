Charles Mitchell Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Mitchell Brooks N. CHARLESTON - Charles Mitchell Brooks, 73, of North Charleston, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Roper Hospital. Born July 23, 1946 in Geneva, Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Sarah V. Brooks. Mitch grew up in a military family and was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. In 1993, he retired as a Shipfitter from Shop 11 at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his moped, and cheering on Tom Brady. He was a man of few words, but you knew where he stood. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Paula Brooks; his daughters: Lynn (JB), Vicky (Phil), and Katie; nine grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Arnold Nesbitt. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Michael Brooks; sister, Gloria Nesbitt; and daughter, Michelle Furman. He leaves behind family and many friends who will miss him dearly. Arrangements are being handled by Charleston Cremation Center, LLC of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion, Post 166 sent to PO Box 147, Goose Creek, SC 29445 named in memory of Mitch Brooks. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charleston Cremation Center - Charleston
2054 Wambaw Creek Rd. Suite A
Charleston, SC 29492
843-284-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved