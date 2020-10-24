Charles Nettles Dorchester, SC - Charles (Charlie) Edward Nettles, 80, widower of Annette Byrd Nettles, of Dorchester, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Charles Nettles are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 26, 2020, at the graveside, Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to New Journey Community Church, 539 Highway 78, Ridgeville, SC 29472, or to a charity of your choice
. Charles was born in Summerville, South Carolina, on September 7, 1940. He was the 5th of 7 children born to Lessie Catherine Knight Nettles and Joseph Robert (Robbie) Nettles. He retired from Harbourtown Construction in Mt. Pleasant, SC and went on to become a sexton at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Summerville, where he worked for a number of years. He was a charter member of New Journey Community Church in Ridgeville and helped in the construction of the church marquee. Charles was a talented craftsman and could look at something and go home and make an exact replica. He had an excellent work ethic and was often called on by neighbors, family and friends to do repairs and help with many projects. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family and watching NASCAR, golf and old westerns on TV. Charles is survived by his daughters, Linda Nettles (Edward Kimmons) of Summerville and Debbie Steese (Marty) of Cross, SC; his grandchildren, Chuck Kimmons (Mandy), Crystal Evans (Samson), Joey Kimmons (Eighmey) and Casey Kimmons (Travis); his great- grandchildren, Peyton, Bryson, Joby, Jake, Chase, Masie and Colton; his sisters, Regina Knight and Dianne Nettles both of Summerville, SC; sisters-in- law, Carolyn Nettles and Linda Nettles; brother-in-law, Bobby Etheredge of N. Augusta, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Annette Nettles; brothers, Dan, Robert and Melvin Nettles; his sister, Lula Etheredge and his nephew, James A. Nettles. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
