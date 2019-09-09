CHARLES OTTO CLASSEN Sr.

In Loving Memory Of CHARLES OTTO CLASSEN SR. Jan. 11, 1935 ~ Sept. 10, 1997 "Love Infinity" My heart still aches in sadness and tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know, since you'll never be forgotten. I pledge to you a hallowed place within my heart is where you'll always stay. As long as the wind blows, the sun shines and the rain falls, you will live inside of me for that is all my heart knows. My love for you is and will remain until infinity. I love and miss you forever, your loving wife, Betty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019
