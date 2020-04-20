|
Charles P. Christen III MANHATTAN, NY - Charles P. Christen, III, better known as Charley, too soon gone on from this life to the next. A special, extraordinarily creative and talented man. Soon after graduating from what at that time was known as Sea Island Academy, Charley moved to New York City to pursue his dreams. There he graduated from F.I.T., the Fashion Institute of Technology and Aveda School of Cosmetology. He experienced a very varied career in the many faceted and illustrious world of fashion, working with his mentor, Danilo Dixon and many other famous people over the years. Charley was passionate about people and the ills of the world. He loved his family, friends he considered "framily", the beach, excitement, having fun and New York City, which had become his home. Charley leaves behind many, many people who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. Rest in peace, Charley. God bless and keep you sheltered in His love. Charley passed on in NYC. Due to the Coronavirus and all related to it, Charley awaits cremation in NYC and services will not be held. His family and some "framily" will celebrate and welcome the return of his remains to Charleston later in the year. Charley leaves behind his father, Charles "Chuck" Christen, Jr. (Kathy), his mother Patricia Christen, sisters, Debra Morillo, Beth Fakhrzadeh and Jennifer Metts, a brother, Robert Christen, his closest friend, Danilo Dixon and many nieces nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020