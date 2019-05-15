Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES P. HERRON Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of CHARLES P. HERRON, JR. May 16, 2016 "3 Years Without You" Today, like many other days brings special thoughts of you of happy times we shared and caring things you used to do And once more, it's a reminder that life's road is sometimes rough because the time we shared just wasn't long enough For you were someone special who was thought so highly of who'll always be remembered with affection, warmth and love So sending thoughts to heaven on the day you went away and hope you know you're missed more than words could ever say I Love and miss you, Dana



