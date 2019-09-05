CHARLES P. HERRON Jr.

In Loving Memory Of CHARLES P. HERRON, JR. May 16, 2016 Missing You On Your Birthday "Husband" I miss the strength you brought me, The comfort that it gave, And on your birthday it's so hard Pretending to be brave. I have found a hidden courage It helps to see me through, It guides me and protects me, And I know it comes from you. Here on earth we shared a life As happy as could be, And I never took for granted, All you meant to me. So I shall spend your birthday Dreaming you are here, Helping me to wipe away Every silent tear. Happy 76th Birthday, I Love and miss you, Dana
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
