|
|
Cherished Memories Of The Love Of My Life at Christmas CHARLES P. HERRON, JR. The sorrow never disappears the silent tears still flow the pain is never far away because I loved you so But you are always in my heart I think of you each day and warm and special memories so often come my way That's why I'm thinking of you at this special time of year for Christmas is for sharing with the ones we hold most dear Love of my life, I miss you for it hurts to be apart but time alone can only heal my ever-aching heart Love, your wife Dana
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019