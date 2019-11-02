Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park 7520 ALOMA AVE Winter Park , FL 32792 (407)-677-5091 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park 7520 ALOMA AVE Winter Park , FL 32792 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM St. James Catholic Cathedral Orlando , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles P. Taaffe OVIEDO, FL - Charlie was born in Albany, New York to parents Charles A. Taaffe and Catherine (Sillery) Taaffe. Early on in his life, Charlie discovered his passion for the game of football, successfully quarterbacking teams at Cardinal McCloskey High School and then at Clemson University and Siena College where his playing career ended. Prior to continuing his professional life, pride in his country and the emerging Vietnam War prompted Charlie to enroll voluntarily in Officer Candidate School for the United States Marine Corps, although he never served. It was his passion for the game that led to a lifelong pursuit in the game of football through coaching, where he enjoyed an extremely successful 42-year career spanning the east coast of the United States and Canada. His career afforded him and his family the opportunity to experience the world, but more importantly allowed Charlie to make a difference in the development of the lives of thousands of players, colleagues and friends. Charlie succumbed to a short battle with cancer Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Jan, their son Brian, sister Mary, brothers Bobby and Paul, nieces, nephews and other family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the Charlie and Jan Taaffe Football Scholarship at The Citadel. This scholarship will be awarded to a walk-on football player who best exemplifies the qualities Charlie stood for as a coach, and those he will be remembered by in death. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Baldwin-Fairchild (Goldenrod) in Winter Park, FL. Funeral services will be held at St. James Catholic Cathedral Downtown Orlando Thursday, November 7 at 1 pm. Visit our guestbook at



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019

