Charles Patrick Leopold Mt. Pleasant - Charles Patrick "Pat" Leopold, 68, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Beatrice Ehrenberg Whitten entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 1, 2020. His memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends in the West Ashley Chapel on Saturday from 2:00 until time of the service. Born October 23, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina, Pat was the son of the late Lawrence Charles Leopold and the late Willie Frances Burnham Leopold. He was the office manager for the Law Office of Beatrice Whitten and president of the Leopold Extended Family Recreation Committee. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beatrice Whitten; children, Jason Patrick Leopold (Krista), Jesse Lawrence Leopold and Susan Cameron Leopold; siblings, Beverly Whalen (Michael), Gwendy Stall (Steve) and Herman Leopold; grandchildren, Reagan and Brandt Leopold; many well-loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Leopold.
