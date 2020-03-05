|
Charles Patrick Leopold Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Charles Patrick "Pat" Leopold are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends in the West Ashley Chapel on Saturday from 2:00 until time of the service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020