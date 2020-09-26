Charles "Charlie" Phillip Lomel OCALA, FL - Charlie was born and raised in Savannah, GA. and attended Marion Military Institute (MMI), where he graduated with honors. Accepted to The Citadel in Charleston S.C., where he received a B.S. degree ('55) in Pre-Med with a minor in Chemistry. Was a member of the Varsity Basketball Team. Upon receiving his commission, he served two years in the U.S. Army Infantry (ret. 1st Lieutenant). At the completion of his service, he embarked on a healthcare career as a Sales Representative for Scientific Products. He retired from Baxter Healthcare after 34+ years of service. As the son of the late Virginia Coney (2010), he enjoyed a passion for food, both in consuming and preparing for both family and friends. As the son of the late Arnold Joseph (1987) who was an Antiques dealer/Restorer, he always made time to work with wood and upholstery repair. Charlie's brother, who preceded him in death; William "Bill" Coney Lomel shared a deep passion for humor. Both were always in for a good joke or teasing. In his younger days, he enjoyed basketball, was an avid golfer, and through-out his life, a huge sports fan. In addition, he loved to sail, strum the guitar and banjo, and could play the piano by ear. Charlie served as a member of the Ocala Chamber of Commerce, and as a boater; The Bonita Club. His service to the body of Christ consisted of being a Deacon, Senior Warden, and member of the Vestry. He is survived by his wife, Jane of Ocala, FL., whom he loved immensely. His sons, Charles, Jr., "Chip" (Lowelle; Charles III "Trey", Micah, Banks, Presley) of Tampa FL., Jody (Lauren, Campbell, Rachael) of Ocala, FL., David of Ocala, FL., & daughter Ginny Conlon (Kevin; Alexa, Maggie) of Charleston, SC. He was adored by his 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters; Mary Ann (Herb) Wagemaker, of Penney Farms, FL. & Ruth Lomel Mullininx, of Savannah, GA. Simply said, Charlie was beloved, a man that truly was defined by his Faith, Integrity & Character. He is now in the presence of Christ, reaping the rewards of a life well lived. The memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday, October 3rd. Christ the King Church 4440 S.E. 3rd Ave., Ocala, FL, conducted by the Reverend Donald J. Curran Jr.. Online condolences may be sent at hiers-baxley.net
