Charles Phillip Tant Holly Hill, SC - Charles Phillip Tant, Sr, 79, of Holly Hill, SC, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Charles was born in Charleston, SC on August 4, 1941 to Henry Lee Tant and Kathrine Wilson Tant. Charles served in the US Army from 1959 to 1962. Among many positions he held while serving, he was most proud of being a member of the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles". He was a maintenance supervisor at Westvaco from February 1973 until his retirement May, 2001. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in numerous sports and other activities. In addition to his loving wife of almost 57 years, Bonnie, he was survived by his children Charles Phillip Jr., (Melodee) of Summerville, SC, Deborah (Jay) Jeffcoat of Lexington, SC, Karen (Steven) Adkins of Eutawville, SC, brother Lonnie "Greg" Tant of Canton, GA, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his brother Harry Tant. A visitation will be held at 12:30, followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at 1:30 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The family would like to thank the staff at Veteran's Victory House, Elliott Unit for the loving care they gave to Charles during his stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Veteran's Victory House, Elliott Unit 2461 Sidney's Rd., Walterboro,SC 29488.
